Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How Sony created the perfect video game controller

Business Insider Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
In 1997, Sony's Teiyu Goto designed what became the standard for video game controllers. The DualShock controller uses a curved design that fits comfortably in player's hands. Sony's DualShock controller ushered in a new standard for video game consoles.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Video games hard to find

Video games hard to find 01:47

 Some consoles are hard to find after a major launch this holiday season

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A new James Bond game is in the works [Video]

A new James Bond game is in the works

Gear up as 007 in the upcoming James Bond game

Credit: In The Know Gaming     Duration: 00:37Published
The Game With The Most Broken Physics EVER [Video]

The Game With The Most Broken Physics EVER

Welcome to MojoPlays, and today we’re looking at the game with the most broken physics ever. For this video, we’ll be looking at “Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing,” a video game that hilariously..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 07:13Published
Why Adults Love Playing LEGO Video Games [Video]

Why Adults Love Playing LEGO Video Games

Who’s to say you’re too old to play a game meant for kids? For this list we're looking at 10 reasons why adults still love playing LEGO video games!

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:56Published

Related news from verified sources

How the PS5’s DualSense controller makes games like Fortnite and NBA 2K21 better

How the PS5’s DualSense controller makes games like Fortnite and NBA 2K21 better Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge Ever since the introduction of dual sticks, video game controllers haven’t changed that much. There’s been the addition...
The Verge