48 hours left to save on tickets to TC Sessions: Space 2020

TechCrunch Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Listen up, space fans and aficionados. You have just 48 hours left to secure an early-bird ticket to TC Sessions: Space 2020, a two-day virtual conference dedicated to early-stage space startups and the community that supports them. Join the brilliant minds, leading founders, shrewd investors and boundary-pushing engineers determined to shape the future of space […]
Video Credit: TomoNews US - Published
News video: Space Force's New 'Orbital Warfare' Unit Gets Space Jet

Space Force's New 'Orbital Warfare' Unit Gets Space Jet 01:01

 SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, COLORADO — The US Space Force was established as an independent branch of the US military when US president Donald Trump signed the United States Space Force Act on 20 December 2019. Now, less than a year later, the Space Force has announced that it has received...

