macOS Big Sur is now available to download

The Verge Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
macOS Big Sur is now available to downloadApple has officially released the latest version of macOS: macOS Big Sur (also known as macOS 11.0), which is available to download now assuming you have a compatible Mac.

Big Sur is one of the biggest updates to Apple’s laptop and desktop software in years, featuring a top-to-bottom redesign of the interface, icons, and menu bar, a new control center UI borrowed from iOS, widgets (also borrowed from iOS), and a variety of other improvements (see here for the full list). It’s such a big change that Apple is actually moving on from the OS X / OS 10 branding that it’s been using for Macs for almost 20 years.

Apple’s also adding some new privacy-focused features, including better tracking information in Safari and new privacy data in the...
