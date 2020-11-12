Timbuk2 Road Trip Wallet can crack open a beer: $9 (Save 64%) Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Road Trip Wallet for *$9.12 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 64% less than what you’d spend at Timbuk2 and is the best price we have tracked. Despite wielding a compact design, this capable wallet is ready to accommodate three credit cards. Even better, it boasts an integrated tiki bottle opener. This means that buyers will be able to easily crack open a beer no matter where they are. It’s comprised of Saratoga leather and features a lifetime warranty. Ratings are still rolling in, but Timbuk2 gear is reputable.



