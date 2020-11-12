Phiaton debuts 900 Legacy ANC headphones with 43-hour battery life, more
Thursday, 12 November 2020 () Today, Phiaton is debuting its latest pair of headphones, getting in the active noise cancellation game. Rocking a unique carbon fiber design, the internals are just as eye-catching with up to 43-hour battery life and more. Head below for a closer look at the new Phiaton 900 Legacy headphones.
A head start doesn't always ... well, help you get ahead. With examples from sports, technology and economics, journalist David Epstein shares how specializing in a particular skill too early in life..
Osprey, known as fish eagles are enormous birds of prey, second in size only to bald eagles. They are found throughout North America, and they are more common in Canada than bald eagles are. Nesting on..