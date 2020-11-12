The Nintendo Switch has been the US’s bestselling console for 23 straight months
Photo by James Bareham / The Verge
It’s been a good two years for the Nintendo Switch. According to Nintendo, the gaming tablet has been the bestselling console in the US for 23 straight months. And according to data from the NPD Group, it just had its best October ever, moving 735,926 units of both the Switch and Switch Lite in the US. The company says that represents a 136 percent increase compared to last year. To date, the Switch has sold 22.5 million units in the US, and last week Nintendo revealed that more than 68 million units have been sold globally. “We’re excited about our momentum,” says Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s SVP of sales and marketing.
Chavez puts the company’s big October down to two main factors. One is a better supply of stock; this year in...
