Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Nintendo Switch has been the US’s bestselling console for 23 straight months

The Verge Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
The Nintendo Switch has been the US’s bestselling console for 23 straight monthsPhoto by James Bareham / The Verge

It’s been a good two years for the Nintendo Switch. According to Nintendo, the gaming tablet has been the bestselling console in the US for 23 straight months. And according to data from the NPD Group, it just had its best October ever, moving 735,926 units of both the Switch and Switch Lite in the US. The company says that represents a 136 percent increase compared to last year. To date, the Switch has sold 22.5 million units in the US, and last week Nintendo revealed that more than 68 million units have been sold globally. “We’re excited about our momentum,” says Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s SVP of sales and marketing.

Chavez puts the company’s big October down to two main factors. One is a better supply of stock; this year in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nintendo Nintendo Japanese video game company

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting Christmas, Thanksgiving, and save data transfers

 A few more holidays are coming to the virtual world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Today, Nintendo announced that Turkey Day and Toy Day — the in-universe..
The Verge

Nintendo’s collaboration with Champion includes bright red Mario overalls

 Photo: Nintendo

Nintendo and Champion are attempting to turn Mario into a style icon with a new collaboration. As part of Super Mario’s 35th..
The Verge

Nintendo’s new Game & Watch handheld proves the company goes its own way

 Photo: Nintendo

It’s been a busy week for video game hardware. This week saw the debut of two next-generation platforms, with the launch of the..
The Verge
Nintendo's Switch Console Is A Best-Seller [Video]

Nintendo's Switch Console Is A Best-Seller

Nintendo's Switch is an outrageously popular gaming device. The Switch console is more than three years old and has sold over 68 million units. According to Business Insider, the games for the versatile platform are selling like gangbusters. Many titles have already sold over 20 million copies. 2018's "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" and 2020's blockbuster "Animal Crossing" game are fan favorites. The best-selling title game for the device is "Mario Kart".

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

The NPD Group The NPD Group Market-research company

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pikmin 3 Deluxe Is A Great Introduction To The Franchise For New Players [Video]

Pikmin 3 Deluxe Is A Great Introduction To The Franchise For New Players

If you slept on the Pikmin franchise and never played 2013's Pikmin 3, this might be the perfect time to get acquainted with the franchise.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 09:55Published
The Worst Video Game Controller of All Time [Video]

The Worst Video Game Controller of All Time

Welcome to MojoPlays! Today, we’re looking at the worst video game controller of all time: the NES Power Glove.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 04:45Published
"Look at the goosebumps!" Canadian dad revisits childhood with old-school NES games console [Video]

"Look at the goosebumps!" Canadian dad revisits childhood with old-school NES games console

Canadian dad David Freiheit, aka Viva Frei, decided to revisit his childhood by buying an old-school NES (Nintendo Entertainment System) games console online.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 06:21Published

Related news from verified sources

It looks like Bethesda games won't be Xbox exclusives — but they might come to PlayStation late

 Xbox CFO Tim Stuart said the company didn't plan to pull Bethesda games from Sony or Nintendo — but hinted the games may arrive on Xbox first.
Business Insider Also reported by •Proactive Investors

Animal Crossing: Nintendo Has a Plan In Place to Combat Dwindling Sales of New Horizons

 Animal Crossing New Horizons faces decrease in sales; President Furukawa talks about the company's strategies to bring up the game's sales.
Upworthy

The Nintendo Switch has been the US’s bestselling console for 23 straight months

The Nintendo Switch has been the US’s bestselling console for 23 straight months Photo by James Bareham / The Verge It’s been a good two years for the Nintendo Switch. According to Nintendo, the gaming tablet has been the bestselling...
The Verge