Microsoft’s ultra-lightweight Surface Laptop Go hits Amazon low of $749 (Reg. $900)

9to5Toys Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go i5/8GB/256GB in Sandstone for *$749 shipped*. For comparison, it has a retail price of $900 and hasn’t sold for less at Amazon since release. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low in this configuration and is the best available. This brand-new laptop from Microsoft weighs in at just 2.44-pounds, which is quite light compared to other computers of its size. This means you can easily take it with you for on-the-go working, or just chill on the couch without having a brick on your lap. The 12.4-inch PixelSense display offers touch capabilities. With up to 13-hours of battery life, Microsoft’s compact machine is built to last all day long before you have to plug-in. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

