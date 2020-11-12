Microsoft’s ultra-lightweight Surface Laptop Go hits Amazon low of $749 (Reg. $900)
Thursday, 12 November 2020 () Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go i5/8GB/256GB in Sandstone for *$749 shipped*. For comparison, it has a retail price of $900 and hasn’t sold for less at Amazon since release. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low in this configuration and is the best available. This brand-new laptop from Microsoft weighs in at just 2.44-pounds, which is quite light compared to other computers of its size. This means you can easily take it with you for on-the-go working, or just chill on the couch without having a brick on your lap. The 12.4-inch PixelSense display offers touch capabilities. With up to 13-hours of battery life, Microsoft’s compact machine is built to last all day long before you have to plug-in. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.
Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go is the newest in their smaller, cheaper "Go" line. The Surface Laptop is impressively light, though this is partly due to a plastic base. It feel sturdy, but less premium..
