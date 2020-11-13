OnePlus 8T vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro – Check Out Latest Flagship Comparison with Price and Specs
Friday, 13 November 2020 () OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 8T smartphone recently. The OnePlus 8T is priced starting at Rs.42999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Apple also recently launched the Apple iPhone 12 Pro smartphone recently. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro is priced starting at Rs.119900 for the base model and […]
Tech giant Apple in an event on Tuesday announced Apple has officially unveiled three new pieces of hardware: the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and the Mac Mini. All of them pack the company's new silicon..