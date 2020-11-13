Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

OnePlus 8T vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro – Check Out Latest Flagship Comparison with Price and Specs

BGR India Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 8T smartphone recently. The OnePlus 8T is priced starting at Rs.42999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Apple also recently launched the Apple iPhone 12 Pro smartphone recently. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro is priced starting at Rs.119900 for the base model and […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Apple Confirms iPhone 12 MagSafe Issue

Apple Confirms iPhone 12 MagSafe Issue 00:28

 Apple Confirms iPhone 12 MagSafe Issue

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A closer look at the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max [Video]

A closer look at the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Unboxing the new iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, which both go on salein the UK on Friday November 13.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published
Apple's Mac launch event: New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini pack its first in-house chip [Video]

Apple's Mac launch event: New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini pack its first in-house chip

Tech giant Apple in an event on Tuesday announced Apple has officially unveiled three new pieces of hardware: the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and the Mac Mini. All of them pack the company's new silicon..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published
Apple unveils first Mac computers powered by its own chips [Video]

Apple unveils first Mac computers powered by its own chips

Apple has unveiled the first Mac computers to receive the firm’s much-anticipated own-design computer chips, claiming the change will have a“profound impact”. New versions of the MacBook Air,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published

Related news from verified sources

OnePlus 8T vs Apple iPhone 12 Mini – Check Out Latest Flagship Comparison with Price and Specs

 OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 8T smartphone recently. The OnePlus 8T is priced starting at Rs.42999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the...
BGR India

Apple iPhone 12 Mini vs Apple iPhone 12 – Head to Head Flagship Comparison with Price, Specs, and Features

 Apple has launched the Apple iPhone 12 Mini smartphone recently. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is priced starting at Rs.69900 for the base model and comes in...
BGR India

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Vivo X50 Pro – Comparison Between Latest Flagship Smartphones with Price, Specs, and Features

 Intro-Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is priced starting at Rs.77999 for the base model and comes...
BGR India