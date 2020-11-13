Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who has dined with Trump at the White House, acknowledged Biden's projected victory in the 2020 election
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
"I believe the outcome of the election is now clear and Joe Biden is going to be our next president," Zuckerberg said, according to BuzzFeed News.
"I believe the outcome of the election is now clear and Joe Biden is going to be our next president," Zuckerberg said, according to BuzzFeed News.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources