Elon Musk says he’s tested positive (and negative) for COVID-19

Delhi Police works out murder case near IGI airport



With the arrest of two accused persons from IGI Airport, Delhi Police has worked out a blind murder case within 48 hours of the incident in which a dead body of a male was found in a jungle area near IGI Airport. A PCR call about a murder was received in Police Station IGI Airport. Immediately a police team rushed to the place of information at jungle area. At the spot, the dead body of one male person was found lying there. The scene of crime was photographed and the exhibits were lifted. On the statement of the complainant, a case was registered at P.S. IGI Airport, New Delhi. During the course of investigation, it was revealed that the deceased was last seen with three persons namely Bhujang, Balak and Nepali in the jungle area. The witness of the incident was traced by a police team and the two accused persons arrested at the instance of the witness. During the interrogation, both the accused persons confessed their crime. Further, investigation of the case is underway.

