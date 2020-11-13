Global  
 

Early Black Friday game deals: Link's Awakening, Luigi's Mansion 3, Mario Maker 2, more

9to5Toys Friday, 13 November 2020
In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening for Nintendo Switch at *$39.99 shipped*. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is matching the lowest we have tracked and a very rare price drop. If you’re still looking to add this one to your Switch library, jump in while you can. Completely re-made from the ground up for Nintendo Switch, players will explore a reimagined Koholint Island made of gorgeous, diorama-style graphics. But today is the day for holiday Nintendo Switch game deals as we are now tracking most of the best titles at some of the lowest prices of the year right now including Super Mario Maker 2, Splatoon 2, Luigi’s Mansion, and many more down below. 

