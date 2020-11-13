Xbox Series X vs. gaming PCs: Fight!

Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Are you on the hunt for a totally new gaming machine, only interested in gaming, and want as much raw firepower as possible for your money? Then you might want to consider the $500 Xbox Series X that launched on November 10. There’s no way you can even come close to building a Series X-equivalent PC for anywhere near the $500 price tag of Microsoft’s next-generation console. We tried.



But in the battle of Xbox Series X versus gaming PCs, there’s a lot more to consider than just pricing. Let’s dig in.



To read this article in full, please click here