Overstock Black Friday ad: Save on furniture, home goods, more

9to5Toys Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
This year’s Overstock Black Friday ad has now been revealed with a huge selection of deals on tech, home goods, and much more. There’s nearly 40-pages worth of content in this year’s ad, which details Overstock’s plans for Thanksgiving week and beyond. Unlike previous years, and many of the other Black Friday ads we’ve seen so far, Overstock is offering a fairly short Black Friday sale. This time around, there will be just 3-days worth of deals online. Head below for full details on this year’s Overstock Black Friday sale and more.

