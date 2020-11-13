LEGO debuts new 9,000-piece Colosseum, its largest creation to date
Friday, 13 November 2020 () After being rumored for a bit now, today LEGO is officially taking the wraps off of its largest set to date and newest addition to the Creator theme. Entering as a brick-built version of one of Rome’s most iconic landmarks, the new Colosseum enters with over 9,000 pieces and is packed with authentic details. Head below for a closer look at the new LEGO Colosseum and everything that makes it the largest creation to date.
