LEGO debuts new 9,000-piece Colosseum, its largest creation to date

9to5Toys Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
After being rumored for a bit now, today LEGO is officially taking the wraps off of its largest set to date and newest addition to the Creator theme. Entering as a brick-built version of one of Rome’s most iconic landmarks, the new Colosseum enters with over 9,000 pieces and is packed with authentic details. Head below for a closer look at the new LEGO Colosseum and everything that makes it the largest creation to date.

