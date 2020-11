Travis Scott’s PS5 ‘unboxing’ is a strangely cool short movie

Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Image: YouTube The PlayStation 5 finally launched yesterday, and to accompany the release, rapper Travis Scott made an epic 10-minute video celebrating the new console. The video, “A Travis Scott + Cactus Jack Experience - PS5 : Unboxing Reimagined,” doesn’t actually feature an unboxing at all — it’s something more like a short film.Unsurprisingly, there’s a decent amount of gameplay footage, showing off Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Astro’s Playroom, Horizon Forbidden West , and more. But all of that is in the first few minutes, after which the video goes beyond just being a sizzle reel of games.Scott, for some reason, plays a PS5 on an enormous TV in the middle of a desert. Later, he personally gifts PS5s to two lucky kids...