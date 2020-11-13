Time to Update: Google Patches 2 Severe Zero-Day Chrome Vulnerabilities Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Unlike the last few zero-days, Google didn't find these security holes itself. Instead, it was tipped by anonymous third-parties, and the problems are severe enough that it hasn't released full details. Suffice it to say, you should stop putting off that update. Unlike the last few zero-days, Google didn't find these security holes itself. Instead, it was tipped by anonymous third-parties, and the problems are severe enough that it hasn't released full details. Suffice it to say, you should stop putting off that update. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

