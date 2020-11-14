CleanMyMac X updated with macOS Big Sur compatibility and new widget
Saturday, 14 November 2020
Popular Mac software CleanMyMac X from MacPaw was updated today with macOS Big Sur compatibility and also a new widget for Notification Center. This ensures that CleanMyMac X works perfectly with the latest version of Apple’s operating system while also offering new features.
