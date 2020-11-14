Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CleanMyMac X updated with macOS Big Sur compatibility and new widget

9to5Mac Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Popular Mac software CleanMyMac X from MacPaw was updated today with macOS Big Sur compatibility and also a new widget for Notification Center. This ensures that CleanMyMac X works perfectly with the latest version of Apple’s operating system while also offering new features.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: MacOS Big Sur Bricking Older Macs

MacOS Big Sur Bricking Older Macs 00:28

 MacOS Big Sur Bricking Older Macs

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple Drops MacOS Big Sur [Video]

Apple Drops MacOS Big Sur

Apple Drops MacOS Big Sur

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:28Published
Fixing The Future Of Identity: Taboola’s Furman [Video]

Fixing The Future Of Identity: Taboola’s Furman

TEL AVIV - How do you continuing seeing your users when your eyes have been taking away? That is the challenge facing many publishers and advertisers, as Google's 2022 deprecation of third-party..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 11:42Published
A top puppeteer claims Prince Andrew told him his infamous 'Spitting Image' doll was bought by a 'friend in New York' - amid cla [Video]

A top puppeteer claims Prince Andrew told him his infamous 'Spitting Image' doll was bought by a 'friend in New York' - amid cla

A top puppeteer claims Prince Andrew told him his infamous 'Spitting Image' doll was bought by a 'friend in New York' - amid claims the Royal used it to grope girls with Jeffrey Epstein.Steve Wright,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 03:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple updates iWork for Mac with new icons and macOS Big Sur compatibility

 Following the release of macOS Big Sur, Apple has just released updates for all iWork apps on the Mac App Store. New versions of Numbers, Pages, and Keynote are...
9to5Mac

Serif Updates Affinity Apps for 'Superfast Performance' With M1 Chip

 Following Apple's unveiling this week of Macs with the M1 chip, Serif has released new versions of its Affinity apps for Mac that include support for macOS Big...
MacRumours.com

Fantastical for Mac updated with Apple Silicon support, macOS Big Sur widgets, more

 Fantastical is adding a variety of new features on the Mac alongside this week’s release of macOS Big Sur. Fantastical for Mac features an updated design to...
9to5Mac