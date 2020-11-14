Global  
 

Elon Musk Claims He Tested Positive and Negative for COVID-19 After Taking Numerous Rapid Tests

HNGN Saturday, 14 November 2020
Elon Musk Claims He Tested Positive and Negative for COVID-19 After Taking Numerous Rapid TestsCEO and billionaire Elon Musk said he tested both positive and negative after taking four rapid tests for COVID-19. Musk stated he had the symptoms and is now resting.
 Elon Musk Casts Doubt on COVID-19 Testing After Receiving Positive and Negative Results. Musk took to Twitter on Thursday night to reveal that he might have COVID-19. . The Tesla CEO said he’d been experiencing mild cold-like symptoms over the past few days, including “mild sniffles," a...

