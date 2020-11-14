Watch a dramatic rocket launch shot on iPhone 12 Pro lift off in slow-motion [Video]
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Apple recently launched the all-new iPhone 12 lineup with notable camera improvements across all four models. We’re still putting the new cameras through their paces, so we thought we would try capturing a rocket launch with iPhone 12 Pro.
more…
Apple recently launched the all-new iPhone 12 lineup with notable camera improvements across all four models. We’re still putting the new cameras through their paces, so we thought we would try capturing a rocket launch with iPhone 12 Pro.
more…
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources