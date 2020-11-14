Making the Grade: How a 15-year-old went from no coding knowledge to being recognized by Apple for an iOS bug fix
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Fifteen-year-old Giyas Umarov is a high schooler from New Jersey who’s always had a deep interest in computers, as many kids do. What Giyas did, though, is not something many kids do. He went from no coding knowledge to actually being credited by Apple for an iOS bug fix.
