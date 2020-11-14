Making the Grade: How a 15-year-old went from no coding knowledge to being recognized by Apple for an iOS bug fix Saturday, 14 November 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Fifteen-year-old Giyas Umarov is a high schooler from New Jersey who’s always had a deep interest in computers, as many kids do. What Giyas did, though, is not something many kids do. He went from no coding knowledge to actually being credited by Apple for an iOS bug fix.



more… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources How To Solve Identity & Safeguard Privacy: Comscore’s Gantz



Deprecation of third-party cookies and now Apple's decision to make its IDFA mobile ad system opt-in by consumers will have a profound impact on how advertisers can target audiences across screens. So.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 07:12 Published on September 23, 2020

