Amazon’s massive children- and toddler-focused deals start at $5.50: Graco strollers, toys, more

Saturday, 14 November 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a number of children- and toddler-focused deals. We’ll start off with *up to 30% off* Learning Resources toys from *$5.50 Prime shipped*. Our favorite is the Educational Insights GeoSafari Junior Talking Globe for *$66.49*. Down from its list price of around $95, today’s deal saves you 30% and comes within $2 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Voiced by Bindi Irwin, daughter of beloved wildlife enthusiast and TV show host Steve Irwin, this globe is the perfect tool to teach your kids about our blue planet. It’s interactive, allowing them to learn all kinds of information about different countries, continents, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Looking for another type of teaching tool? Check out the rest of the sale right here. Need to pick up a new baby stroller, car seat, or something else? Head below for some killer Graco deals.



more…