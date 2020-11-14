Global  
 

GEORGIA RESULTS: Biden is projected winner of Georgia

Business Insider Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden became the winner of Georgia's 16 electoral votes, Decision Desk HQ projected Saturday.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: For The First Time In Nearly Thirty Years, Georgia Goes Blue For Biden

For The First Time In Nearly Thirty Years, Georgia Goes Blue For Biden 00:38

 Decision Desk HQ and Insider have announced that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have won Georgia. It's the first Democratic presidential victory in the state since Bill Clinton's narrow win in 1992, and earns Biden the state's 16 electoral votes. It brings Biden's...

