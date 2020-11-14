GEORGIA RESULTS: Biden is projected winner of Georgia
5 days ago) President-elect Joe Biden became the winner of Georgia's 16 electoral votes, Decision Desk HQ projected Saturday.
Decision Desk HQ and Insider have announced that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have won Georgia.
It's the first Democratic presidential victory in the state since Bill Clinton's narrow win in 1992, and earns Biden the state's 16 electoral votes.
