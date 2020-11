Post-Trump World, Whither Jared and Ivanka?



As the Trump administration begins to unravel, the political lives of golden power couple Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump in Washington are all but over. Now the question is, what has their time in the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:42 Published 26 minutes ago

Trump thrills protesting supporters with motorcade drive-by



President Donald Trump delighted supporters gathered near the White House on Saturday with a slow motorcade drive-by through downtown Washington on the way to his Virginia golf club. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:22 Published 2 hours ago