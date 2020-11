Reliance Retail buys Urban Ladder for $24.4 million Sunday, 15 November 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Reliance Retail has acquired a majority stake in furniture and decor platform Urban Ladder, making a broader push into e-commerce as the largest retail chain in India gears up to fight Amazon and Flipkart. In a filing to the local stock exchange, Reliance Retail said it had acquired a 96% stake in Urban Ladder for […] 👓 View full article

