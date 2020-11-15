WhatsApp Web Blocks Microsoft Edge Legacy, Apps Possibly Broken
Sunday, 15 November 2020 () Microsoft has already released the Chromium-powered Microsoft Edge browser, but at the same time, the legacy version of the app is still bundled with Windows 10 for compatibility reasons. This way, companies that built apps running on Microsoft Edge legacy can continue to use them, even if a new browser is now available for the operating system. But as discovered recently, some of the services out there are now in a rush to drop support for Microsoft Edge legacy, and once of the first to do it is none other than WhatsApp. Beginning recently, WhatsApp Web, the browser-version of the instant messaging service that allows users to chat with their contacts from a computer through their mobile devices, blocked access of users running the legacy version of Microsoft Edge, forcing them to either update to the Chromium-powered successor or switch to the likes of Chrome and Firefox that are both support...
