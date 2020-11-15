Small Phone, Big Problems: iPhone 12 mini Hitting Touch Sensitivity Issues

Global  
 

Softpedia Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Small Phone, Big Problems: iPhone 12 mini Hitting Touch Sensitivity IssuesiPhone 12 mini is the smallest smartphone launched by Apple this year, and unsurprisingly, it’s quite a compelling purchase for those who still want a pocket-size device. A welcome upgrade from the iPhone SE or iPhone 8, the iPhone 12 mini started shipping this week, but unfortunately, the very first customers that got it already came across a serious problem. It’s related to touch sensitivity, as some discovered that swiping up from the bottom of the display on the lock screen to unlock the device doesn’t always work. As per reports, it looks like simply changing the finger that’s used for the whole thing solves the problem, but only temporarily, with some users speculating it’s an issue related to conductivity or grounding. A bunch of users discovered that the whole thing doesn’t happen when the iPhone 12 mini is connected to power using a standard wall charger or when a ...
