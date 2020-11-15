|
News24.com | LIVE | Johnson comfortably ahead as Day 4 starts at the Masters
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Live, interactive commentary from the fourth day of the 2020 Masters from Augusta National Golf Club.
The 2020 Masters: Day 3 Recap
After 54 holes at Augusta National, Dustin Johnson sits atop the leaderboard at -16, tying the Masters 54-hole scoring record set by Jordan Spieth in 2015
Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 02:07Published
DJ: I'm confident ahead of Sunday
Dustin Johnson says that he has a plan in place that he hopes he can execute tomorrow after taking a four-stroke lead heading into the final day of The Masters.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:46Published
