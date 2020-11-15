Global  
 

New trailers: Fresh Prince reunion, Breach, Black Beauty, Happiest Season and more

The Verge Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
New trailers: Fresh Prince reunion, Breach, Black Beauty, Happiest Season and moreThe cast of the Fresh Prince of Bel Air reunite for a new HBO Max special | Will Smith

TFW you have to work on Sunday but all you want to do is keep bingeing Season 4 of The Crown. I watched the first two episodes and I can’t decide who I love most: Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth, Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, or Emma Corrin as Diana. Also Josh O’Connor’s Prince Charles continues to be a fascinating not-quite-antihero. Can’t wait to dig in for more (literal) palace intrigue.

In the meantime, I did warn y’all a couple weeks back that we were sliding into holiday movie szn, and, among this week’s trailers are a holiday rom-com with Kristen Stewart, as well as an update of a classic YA novel, and a Bruce-Willis-kicks-space-alien-ass offering. Plus the cast of the Fresh Prince are back together. Versatility ftw!

Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: 'The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air' Reunion Sneak Peek

'The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air' Reunion Sneak Peek 01:03

 The Banks family is back! Get your first look at "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" reunion airing Thursday, Nov. 19 on HBO Max.




Will Smith Will Smith American actor and rapper

Will Smith and Janet Hubert extinguish ugly, decades-long feud in 'Fresh Prince' reunion

 "I can see where I made the set very difficult for Janet," Will Smith admits in "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion," available on HBO Max now.
USATODAY.com
'Fresh Prince' reunion is high on emotion as Will Smith ends feud with castmate [Video]

'Fresh Prince' reunion is high on emotion as Will Smith ends feud with castmate

Will Smith has brought back both his 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' character's Aunt Vivs for a reunion special, which aired on Wednesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published
Will Smith shares first trailer for 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reunion special [Video]

Will Smith shares first trailer for 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reunion special

Will Smith has shared the first official trailer for his forthcoming 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reunion special.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Charles, Prince of Wales Charles, Prince of Wales Member of British royal family

Here's Why 'The Crown' Won't Include Charles and Diana's Wedding | THR News [Video]

Here's Why 'The Crown' Won't Include Charles and Diana's Wedding | THR News

Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin tell The Hollywood Reporter why the Netflix hit will not include Prince Charles and Princess Diana's 1981 wedding, which enraptured 750 million viewers around the world.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:16Published
The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O'Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana [Video]

The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O'Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana

Actors Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor spoke to Hindustan Times about playing Prince Charles and Princess Diana in the fourth season of Netflix's The Crown, what they discovered about their characters, and how they supported each other on set.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:21Published
Prince of Wales hails UK-Germany ties [Video]

Prince of Wales hails UK-Germany ties

The Prince of Wales has told the German parliament on Sunday that the twonations would "always be friends, partners and allies", even after the Brexittransition is completed in the upcoming year. Speaking in the Bundestag onSunday, Charles highlighted the historic importance of the bond betweenBritain and Germany.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Olivia Colman Olivia Colman English actress

'The Crown' Stars Break Down Margaret Thatcher and The Queen's Complicated Relationship | THR News [Video]

'The Crown' Stars Break Down Margaret Thatcher and The Queen's Complicated Relationship | THR News

Gillian Anderson, Peter Morgan and Olivia Colman dissect the complicated relationship between the Prime Minister and the Queen throughout the fourth season of 'The Crown.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:44Published
The Weeknd to Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show, 'Wandavision' Release Date Set for January & More Top News | THR News [Video]

The Weeknd to Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show, 'Wandavision' Release Date Set for January & More Top News | THR News

'The Crown's Olivia Colman and Gillian Anderson open up about meeting the real-life royals, 'WandaVision' is set to debut on Disney+ in January 2021 and The Weeknd will headline the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:12Published
'The Crown' Stars Olivia Colman and Gillian Anderson on Meeting Real Royalty | THR News [Video]

'The Crown' Stars Olivia Colman and Gillian Anderson on Meeting Real Royalty | THR News

'The Crown's Olivia Colman and Gillian Anderson shared their experiences meeting real royalty while stopping by 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:41Published
Olivia Colman insists Gillian Anderson will ‘take your breath away’ as Margaret Thatcher [Video]

Olivia Colman insists Gillian Anderson will ‘take your breath away’ as Margaret Thatcher

Olivia Colman has heaped praise on her 'The Crown' co-star Gillian Anderson's performance as former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

The Crown (TV series) The Crown (TV series) Historical drama television series

The Crown: Charles and Diana actors speak to BBC Breakfast about series four

 The hotly anticipated new series The Crown is now on Netflix and its stars have been on BBC Breakfast to talk about the emerging storyline of Charles and Diana's..
BBC News

'The Crown' viewers can't stop talking about Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher

 Season 4 of "The Crown" has brought Margaret Thatcher to the Netflix series – and viewers are already reacting to Gillian Anderson's portrayal.
USATODAY.com

Josh O'Connor Josh O'Connor English film, television, and theatre actor

‘The Crown’ Season 4: Charles and Diana’s Royal Wedding [Video]

‘The Crown’ Season 4: Charles and Diana’s Royal Wedding

Back in July 1981, 750 million people around the globe tuned in to see Prince Charles marry Lady Diana Spencer. Now the new season of Netflix drama series “The Crown” has caught up with this huge historical event. Stars Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles), Emma Corrin (Lady Diana), Olivia Colman (the Queen), Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip) and Erin Doherty (Princess Anne) reveal details of re-enacting "the wedding of the century.” Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:00Published

Elizabeth II Elizabeth II Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms since 1952

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip celebrate 73rd anniversary with sweet card from great-grandchildren

 Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip rang in their 73rd wedding anniversary with a sentimental gift – homemade cards from their great-grandchildren.
USATODAY.com
Queen and Duke of Edinburgh mark wedding anniversary with new photo [Video]

Queen and Duke of Edinburgh mark wedding anniversary with new photo

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have marked their 73rd wedding anniversary byreleasing a photograph showing them opening a card from the Duke and Duchessof Cambridge’s children. The colourful homemade gift was created by PrinceGeorge, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and is emblazoned with the number73 which pops out from the front of the card.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

France Radio "Mistakenly" Publishes Obituaries Of Queen, Pele, Apologises

 France's RFI public radio apologised Monday for mistakenly publishing obituaries for a number of celebrities still very much alive, including Britain's Queen..
WorldNews
Photographer Rankin wants you to talk about death [Video]

Photographer Rankin wants you to talk about death

Celebrity photographer Rankin is known for iconic images featuring supermodels, music, and film stars and even Britain's Queen Elizabeth but for his latest exhibition he has chosen a topic that seems tailor-made for a world in the midst of a pandemic - death. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:57Published

Gillian Anderson Gillian Anderson American actress


Emma Corrin Emma Corrin English actress

Trending: Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have reportedly split, Emma Corrin hospitalised after filming swimming scene in The Cr [Video]

Trending: Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have reportedly split, Emma Corrin hospitalised after filming swimming scene in The Cr

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

Fresh Prince Reunion: Will Smith and Janet Hubert Discuss Her Contentious Exit 27 Years Later [Video]

Fresh Prince Reunion: Will Smith and Janet Hubert Discuss Her Contentious Exit 27 Years Later

The former costars hashed things out during the HBO Max reunion special, which premiered on Wednesday night

Credit: People     Duration: 01:41Published
Standout Moments From 'The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air' Reunion [Video]

Standout Moments From 'The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air' Reunion

ET Canada breaks down all of the must-see moments from "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" reunion, including Will Smith and Janet Hubert finally addressing their feud.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:11Published
