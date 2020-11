New trailers: Fresh Prince reunion, Breach, Black Beauty, Happiest Season and more

Sunday, 15 November 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The cast of the Fresh Prince of Bel Air reunite for a new HBO Max special | Will Smith TFW you have to work on Sunday but all you want to do is keep bingeing Season 4 of The Crown . I watched the first two episodes and I can’t decide who I love most: Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, or Emma Corrin as Diana. Also Josh O’Connor’s Prince Charles continues to be a fascinating not-quite-antihero. Can’t wait to dig in for more (literal) palace intrigue.In the meantime, I did warn y’all a couple weeks back that we were sliding into holiday movie szn, and, among this week’s trailers are a holiday rom-com with Kristen Stewart , as well as an update of a classic YA novel, and a Bruce-Willis -kicks-space-alien-ass offering. Plus the cast of the Fresh Prince are back together. Versatility ftw!-h...-