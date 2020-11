Washington and Michigan are entering partial lockdowns as COVID-19 cases in the states — and nationwide — spike Monday, 16 November 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Washington's four-week lockdown starts midnight at the end of Monday, and Michigan's three-week COVID-19 lockdown starts midnight, end of Tuesday. 👓 View full article

