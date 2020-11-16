Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Here Are All The Major PS5 And Xbox Series X Launch Issues Reported Till Now

Fossbytes Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
The new generation of consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, finally launched earlier this month. However, along with new features, the consoles also came bundled with quite a few launch day bugs. As is the case with most of the newly released devices, there were some issues reported by both PS5 and Xbox Series […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Xbox Series X Having Disc Drive Issues [Video]

Xbox Series X Having Disc Drive Issues

Xbox Series X Having Disc Drive Issues

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:30Published
Dwayne Johnson and Xbox surprise children's hospitals with Series X consoles [Video]

Dwayne Johnson and Xbox surprise children's hospitals with Series X consoles

According to a company blog post, Johnson and Xbox partnered with Gamers Outreach .

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published
Dwayne Johnson and Xbox Surprise Children's Hospitals With Series X Consoles [Video]

Dwayne Johnson and Xbox Surprise Children's Hospitals With Series X Consoles

Dwayne Johnson and Xbox Surprise Children's Hospitals With Series X Consoles. According to a company blog post, Johnson and Xbox partnered with Gamers Outreach . to give 20 children's hospitals..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published