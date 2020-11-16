Businesses are relying more on data to make decisions Monday, 16 November 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

According to a new survey of IT decision makers, 73 percent rely on data more to make business decisions and 33 percent believe the value of data has permanently increased since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The study from Druva surveyed 700 IT decision makers in the US and UK and underpins the importance of maximizing the value of data as businesses navigate an unprecedented global landscape. Among other findings, COVID-19 is increasing concerns around data protection, with 73 percent of respondents more concerned with protecting their organizational data from ransomware than they were before the pandemic. Digital transformation… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

