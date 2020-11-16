Global  
 

HBO Max is finally coming to Amazon Fire TV devices

The Verge Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
HBO Max is finally coming to Amazon Fire TV devicesAfter a long battle between Amazon and HBO owner WarnerMedia, the two companies have come to an agreement that will allow Amazon Fire TV users to finally stream HBO Max.

Starting on November 17th, people with Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and Fire tablets can load HBO Max directly on those devices. Until now, Amazon allowed HBO customers to access a version of HBO Now, but there was no way to get Max, WarnerMedia’s new streaming service. WarnerMedia’s announcement notes that current HBO subscribers who go through Amazon’s Prime Video Channel option (Channels allows Amazon Prime subscribers to purchase individual plans for certain streamers) will also be able to log into Max for no additional cost.

"“Our..."
