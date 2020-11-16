Global  
 

Huawei urges UK to reverse ban following US election

engadget Monday, 16 November 2020
A Huawei executive has suggested that the UK backtrack on its ban of the controversial Chinese company in the wake of the US elections. The Guardian quotes company VP Victor Zhang, who is urging politicians in the UK to let Huawei take part in the 5G...
