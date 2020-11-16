Global  
 

Early Black Friday game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $30, Devil May Cry 5 $16, more

9to5Toys Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
In today’s best game deals, as part of the My Best Early Access Black Friday sale, Best Buy is now offering Watch Dogs Legion on PS4 and Xbox One for *$29.99 with free shipping* in orders over $35. You’ll need to grab a *free* My Best Buy membership to access this price (and many of the new deals below). Regularly $60, and still fetching $50 at Amazon, today’s deal is the lowest price we have ever tracked on the recent release. This one takes players to an open world London where just about every NPC you come across is playable and can be recruited. It also includes free digital access to Watch Dogs Legion on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S as well. Head below for the rest of today’s early Black Friday game deals including Devil May Cry 5, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Destroy All Humans!, and much more.

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: This Black Friday Shopping Guide Will Help You Land the Best Deals

This Black Friday Shopping Guide Will Help You Land the Best Deals 01:28

 This Black Friday, Shopping Guide , Will Help You Land the Best Deals. It can be hard to find the best Black Friday deals, . but some retailers, such as Target, Best Buy and Newegg are offering price-match protection this holiday season. Wirecutter Deals also helped to compile an informative...

