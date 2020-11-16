Amazon 1-day T-fal cookware sale up to 54% off with deals from $24
Monday, 16 November 2020 () Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to *54% off* T-fall cookware and small appliances. One standout here, and great way to refresh your cookware in one fell swoop, is the 12-piece T-fal Professional Nonstick Cookware Set for *$78.28 shipped*. Regularly as much as $170, it typically sells closer to $110 and is now at the lowest price we can find. These pans feature scratch-resistant and toxin-free titanium reinforced interiors, riveted handles, vented lids, and are dishwasher-safe. You can also finish your meals off in the oven (up to 400-degrees for the pans and 350-degrees for the lids) and mix everything up with the two included nylon kitchen tools. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,700 Amazon customers and ships with a lifetime warranty. More deals and details below.
