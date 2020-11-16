Panasonic razors, flossers, and more on sale from $25 in today’s Gold Box
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering *up to 40% off* Panasonic razors, flossers, and more. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Deals start at *$24.99*. Our top pick is the Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor at *$94.99*. That’s down from the usual $125 or more going rate and the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. This model packs “five ultra-sharp precision-honed 30° Nanotech blades” that make it a suitable option for fine detail work and everyday shaving. The multi-flex pivoting head moves with the contour of your face, cutting down on cuts and other irritation. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Browse through the rest of today’s sale here for more or hit the jump for additional top picks.
more…
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering *up to 40% off* Panasonic razors, flossers, and more. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Deals start at *$24.99*. Our top pick is the Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor at *$94.99*. That’s down from the usual $125 or more going rate and the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. This model packs “five ultra-sharp precision-honed 30° Nanotech blades” that make it a suitable option for fine detail work and everyday shaving. The multi-flex pivoting head moves with the contour of your face, cutting down on cuts and other irritation. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Browse through the rest of today’s sale here for more or hit the jump for additional top picks.
more…
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources