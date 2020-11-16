Global  
 

Panasonic razors, flossers, and more on sale from $25 in today’s Gold Box

9to5Toys Monday, 16 November 2020
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering *up to 40% off* Panasonic razors, flossers, and more. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Deals start at *$24.99*. Our top pick is the Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor at *$94.99*. That’s down from the usual $125 or more going rate and the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. This model packs “five ultra-sharp precision-honed 30° Nanotech blades” that make it a suitable option for fine detail work and everyday shaving. The multi-flex pivoting head moves with the contour of your face, cutting down on cuts and other irritation. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Browse through the rest of today’s sale here for more or hit the jump for additional top picks.

