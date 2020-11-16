Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' may actually be good for you

engadget Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
If you’re one of the many gamers who has plowed hundreds of hours into Animal Crossing: New Horizons this year, that could have made a positive impact on your well-being. Oxford University researchers used data from the Nintendo Switch smash hit and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden Debuts ‘Animal Crossing’ Island [Video]

Joe Biden Debuts ‘Animal Crossing’ Island

Joe Biden Debuts ‘Animal Crossing’ Island

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:27Published
How Animal Crossing became an unlikely art haven during the pandemic [Video]

How Animal Crossing became an unlikely art haven during the pandemic

The latest installment of AnimalCrossing was released on March 20,and it became an instant smash hit.Emilie Dujour, a PR and digital communicationsmanager for the San Antonio Museum of Art..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:02Published
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Gets $10 Off [Video]

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Gets $10 Off

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Gets $10 Off

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Gets Huge Winter Update, Seasonal Activities

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Gets Huge Winter Update, Seasonal Activities Nintendo has just revealed an important update is coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons this week. The so-called Winter update, which will be available for...
Softpedia

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting Christmas, Thanksgiving, and save data transfers

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting Christmas, Thanksgiving, and save data transfers A few more holidays are coming to the virtual world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Today, Nintendo announced that Turkey Day and Toy Day — the in-universe...
The Verge

Animal Crossing: New Horizons holiday update arrives on November 19th

 The Animal Crossing: New Horizons winter update is about to arrive, setting up some holiday events and adding some much-needed features to Nintendo's massively...
engadget