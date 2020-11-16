Global  
 

The US military reportedly bought location data mined from a popular Muslim prayer app to track users for 'counterterrorism'

Business Insider Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
The US military reportedly bought location data mined from a popular Muslim prayer app to track users for 'counterterrorism'Muslim Pro is one of hundreds of apps that make money by selling users' location data to third-party brokers, which then sell data to the US military.
