Action RPG Death Tales Coming to Nintendo Switch on December 3

Monday, 16 November 2020
Action RPG Death Tales Coming to Nintendo Switch on December 3Death Tales is a follow-up to Plague Road and War Theatre, and the third title of Luc Bernard's Plague Universe franchise. His studio, Arcade Distillery is bringing Death Tales, the new action RPG launched on the PC last month, to the Nintendo Switch. Players will be able to pick this one up from the Nintendo e-shop starting December 3. Given the name of the game, it's no surprise that in Death Tales you'll be playing as a new reaper of death gone rogue. Players must protect their harbinger of doom by making use of various pieces of equipment and deadly spells. Throughout the game, players will be given the chance to learn powerful attacks, which will come in handy for sending enemies off this mortal coil. Since it's an action RPG, Death Tales requires players to complete quests for a cast of quirky characters, who will force them to make difficult choices. Visually, Death Tales features a grim atmosphere, yet a richly illustrated 2D world. More importantly, the g...
