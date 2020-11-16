Action RPG Death Tales Coming to Nintendo Switch on December 3 Monday, 16 November 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Death Tales is a follow-up to Plague Road and War Theatre, and the third title of Luc Bernard's Plague Universe franchise. His studio, Arcade Distillery is bringing Death Tales, the new action RPG launched on the PC last month, to the Nintendo Switch. Players will be able to pick this one up from the Nintendo e-shop starting December 3. Given the name of the game, it's no surprise that in Death Tales you'll be playing as a new reaper of death gone rogue. Players must protect their harbinger of doom by making use of various pieces of equipment and deadly spells. Throughout the game, players will be given the chance to learn powerful attacks, which will come in handy for sending enemies off this mortal coil. Since it's an action RPG, Death Tales requires players to complete quests for a cast of quirky characters, who will force them to make difficult choices. Visually, Death Tales features a grim atmosphere, yet a richly illustrated 2D world. More importantly, the g... Death Tales is a follow-up to Plague Road and War Theatre, and the third title of Luc Bernard's Plague Universe franchise. His studio, Arcade Distillery is bringing Death Tales, the new action RPG launched on the PC last month, to the Nintendo Switch. Players will be able to pick this one up from the Nintendo e-shop starting December 3. Given the name of the game, it's no surprise that in Death Tales you'll be playing as a new reaper of death gone rogue. Players must protect their harbinger of doom by making use of various pieces of equipment and deadly spells. Throughout the game, players will be given the chance to learn powerful attacks, which will come in handy for sending enemies off this mortal coil. Since it's an action RPG, Death Tales requires players to complete quests for a cast of quirky characters, who will force them to make difficult choices. Visually, Death Tales features a grim atmosphere, yet a richly illustrated 2D world. More importantly, the g... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources He Came from the Swamp The William Grefé Collection



He Came from the Swamp The William Grefé Collection Official Trailer - ARROW ollection of works by William Wild Bill Grefé, the maverick filmmaker who braved the deep, dark depths of the Florida.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:47 Published 1 week ago Top 10 Nightmare Fuel Anime Deaths



Hope you didn't plan on sleeping tonight! Join Ashley as he counts down the death scenes in anime that will terrify you. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:08 Published 3 weeks ago Vanessa Guillen's death declared 'line of duty death'



The death of Vanessa Guillen has been declared a line of duty death. The army's designation means her family will receive compensation like life insurance and final pay. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:26 Published on October 21, 2020

