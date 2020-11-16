Deathloop Launches on PlayStation 5 and PC on May 21, 2021, Pre-orders Live Now Monday, 16 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Deathloop, the brand-new IP from Arkane Studios, the developer behind the Dishonored series and the Pray reboot, is coming to PlayStation 5 and PC next year. That much we already knew, but we didn't know when exactly that will happen. Luckily, Bethesda confirmed early this week that Deathloop will land on PC and PlayStation 5 on May 21, 2021. Arkane Studios fans can already pre-order Deathloop on PC and PlayStation 5, although PC pre-orders are only available via the Bethesda.net Launcher for the moment. But fret now, as Steam pre-orders should go live soon. If you're still on the fence about pre-ordering Deathloop, here are some of the incentives offered by Bethesda to those who dare to pre-order Arkane Studios' upcoming game: Storm Rider character skin, One Trinket (equippable in-game buff), and The Dishonored inspired unique weapon Royal Protector Machete (PlayStation 5 exclusive). In case you're wondering, the standard edition of Deathloop is available for pre...

