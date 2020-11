Jeff Bezos announces first beneficiaries of his $10 billion climate fund

Monday, 16 November 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Photo credit should read ERIC BARADAT/ AFP via Getty Images Jeff Bezos named 16 environmental organizations that will get the first chunk of his $10 billion fund for climate action on Instagram today. Collectively, they’ll get $791 million from the richest man on Earth, although Bezos did not specify how much would go to each group.“I’ve spent the past several months learning from a group of incredibly smart people who’ve made it their life’s work to fight climate change and its impact on communities around the world,” Bezos said on Instagram. “I’m inspired by what they’re doing, and excited to help them scale.” The Amazon CEO announced the creation of his personal $10 billion Bezos Earth Fund in February."Support for mainstream environmental groups"His fund is equivalent to more than 7 percent...