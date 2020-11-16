Global  
 

These computers are priced from $600 and are perfect for the PC gamer on your list

9to5Toys Monday, 16 November 2020
Best Buy is currently offering the ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop with 2.9GHz Ryzen 7/8GB/512GB for *$799.99 shipped*. Down 20% from its list price, today’s deal is one of the best discounts that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that the 8-core 16-thread processor here is more than enough to power through any task you can throw at it. Plus, the RTX 2070 graphics card ensures that this laptop can both game and do workstation-related tasks, making it perfect for work and play. It also has 8GB of user-upgradeable RAM (max 32GB) and a 512GB NVMe SSD, offering plenty of room to grow in the future. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

