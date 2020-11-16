Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oprah's Favorite Things list for 2020 features everything from a $50 packable jacket to a $2,000 interactive workout mirror — and it's all available on Amazon

Business Insider Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Oprah's Favorite Things of 2020 covers all the gifts you could ever want or think to give this holiday season, and everything is shoppable on Amazon.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: EatingWell - Published
News video: Oprah Just Shared Her “Favorite Things” List for 2020, So My Holiday Shopping Is Basically Done

Oprah Just Shared Her “Favorite Things” List for 2020, So My Holiday Shopping Is Basically Done 00:59

 Shop fun gifts for the whole family—including your pets!

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

HBO Max Is Heading to Amazon Fire TV Devices [Video]

HBO Max Is Heading to Amazon Fire TV Devices

HBO Max Is Heading to Amazon Fire TV Devices . Amazon and HBO owner WarnerMedia have finally come to an agreement. Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs and Fire tablets will..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published
Oprah's Favorite Things! [Video]

Oprah's Favorite Things!

Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier has more on her list.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:46Published
10 Things Ruby Rose Can't Live Without [Video]

10 Things Ruby Rose Can't Live Without

There are a few things Ruby Rose can't live without when she hits the road. From her yoga mat and boxing gloves to her crystals and sage, these are Ruby Roses's travel essentials. The Doorman is out on..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 10:11Published