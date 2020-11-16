Global  
 

SimpliSafe’s 9-piece security system includes SimpliCam at $210 ($90 off)

9to5Toys Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Amazon is offering the SimpliSafe 9-piece Wireless Home Security System with HD Camera for *$209.99 shipped*. Normally $300 for this bundle, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best available. This alarm system is compatible with both Alexa and Assistant, providing you with the ability to control it from either smart home platform. It also offers optional 24/7 professional monitoring, if that’s something you need. Included here you’ll find four entry sensors, two motion sensors, SimpliCam, the base station, and a keypad. All of this combines to deliver an all-in-one, simple-to-install smart home security system. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

