Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AmazonBasics Nintendo Switch accessories fall as low as $9.50 (Up to 30% off)

9to5Toys Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Today at Amazon we’ve spotted several AmazonBasics Nintendo Switch accessories *up to 30% off*. Our favorite is the AmazonBasics Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for *$10.70 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. This offer shaves 30% off the typical rate and is the best price we can find right now. If you’ve been looking for a way to easily and tidily top off your Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, this is an affordable way to get the job done. Refueling a dead battery takes less than 4.5 hours. It plugs into a USB port or wall outlet and is backed by a 1-year warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more AmazonBasics Nintendo Switch accessories on sale *from $9.50*.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: Top 10 Worst Video Game Product Fails Ever

Top 10 Worst Video Game Product Fails Ever 09:45

 Whether it was because of faulty programming or just overall cheap quality, these video game products failed to become financial successes. For this list, we aren’t looking for games that failed, but rather peripherals and accessories that just didn’t pan out.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Princess Switch 2 Switched Again movie [Video]

The Princess Switch 2 Switched Again movie

The Princess Switch 2 Switched Again movie - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Can Stacy and Margaret pull off ANOTHER switch so Margaret can spend more time with Kevin, just ahead of her of..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:24Published
Nintendo's Switch Console Is A Best-Seller [Video]

Nintendo's Switch Console Is A Best-Seller

Nintendo's Switch is an outrageously popular gaming device. The Switch console is more than three years old and has sold over 68 million units. According to Business Insider, the games for the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Pikmin 3 Deluxe Is A Great Introduction To The Franchise For New Players [Video]

Pikmin 3 Deluxe Is A Great Introduction To The Franchise For New Players

If you slept on the Pikmin franchise and never played 2013's Pikmin 3, this might be the perfect time to get acquainted with the franchise.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 09:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN USB-C Cable 2-pack $9 (Save 35%), more

 UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront currently offers a 2-pack of its Braided Nylon USB-C Cables for *$9.09 Prime shipped* when code *UGREEN125P* has been...
9to5Toys