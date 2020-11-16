Global  
 

Target Black Friday ad: Apple, Google, Beats, Nintendo all in Thanksgiving week sale

9to5Toys Monday, 16 November 2020
Black Friday is starting to finally come into focus as Amazon, Walmart, and others have finally revealed their ads for Thanksgiving week. One of the final pieces of the puzzle has finally fallen into place as Target’s Black Friday ad for 2020 has now been revealed. The 36-page ad offers up some additional details on what we can expect throughout next week. This year’s ad highlights deals on the latest releases from Apple, Google, Microsoft, Sony, and more. Head below for a breakdown of what’s on the way for this year’s Target Black Friday sale.

