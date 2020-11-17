News24.com | Western Cape shaken but not stirred by 3.4 magnitude earthquake just after midnight
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Residents of the Western Cape were given a rude awakening early on Tuesday as an earthquake with a 3.4 to 3.5 magnitude struck at a depth of 5km about 47km from Saldanha.
Residents of the Western Cape were given a rude awakening early on Tuesday as an earthquake with a 3.4 to 3.5 magnitude struck at a depth of 5km about 47km from Saldanha.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources