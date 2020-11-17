Tanooki Mario will be available in Lego form next year



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Lego Plastic construction toy Ed Sheeran auctions off his personal items for charity



Ed Sheeran has donated some of his personal items to be sold at a charityauction, including a collection of his childhood Lego bricks. The popstar hasalso provided handwritten lyrics to his hit single Perfect, a signed posterand ticket to his first gig and a handmade You Need Me EP from 2009 to be soldonline to help two charities – GeeWizz and Zest - in Suffolk, where he grewup. Celebrities including David Beckham, Kylie Minogue and Usain Bolt havealso donated items and unique experiences to the auction which has 220 lotsand was organised with the help of Ed’s parents John and Imogen Sheeran. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21 Published on January 1, 1970 Man Makes Amazing Pizza-Making Machine... From Lego



A Lego fan has built a jaw-dropping pizza-making machine entirely from Lego. Canada-based Iouri Petoukhov works with his son Michael to make amazing creations under the name 'The Brick Wall'. Now they have celebrated 5 years of projects with an intricate machine that serves up perfect pizzas It includes mechanisms that dispense sauce, cheese, sausage & peppers. Iouro tells Cover Images (www.cover-images.com): "Making pizza is an art and love, making pizza with Lego it is fun and satisfaction.” Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:18 Published on January 1, 1970 You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources British boffins unveil Europe's first working electric Mario Kart-style buggy made from recycled plastic and built on a 3D print



British boffins have unveiled Europe's first electric-powered Mario Kart-style buggy made from recycled plastic and built on a 3D printer.The Chameleon, which weighs 150kg (23 stone), has a top speed.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:35 Published 1 day ago Sky, NBCU Get Ever-Closer On TV Ad Innovations: Sky’s Litster



LONDON - Two years after Comcast acquired European satellite powerhouse Sky to sit alongside NBCUniversal in the US, the pair's knowledge exchange on TV ad targeting is bedding in, leaving them.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 06:31 Published 4 days ago New park in the southwest valley next year



If you live in the Southwest valley, you'll have a new park to visit next year. County Commissioners held a groundbreaking ceremony at the new site near Russell and Buffalo. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:21 Published on October 23, 2020