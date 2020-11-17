Tanooki Mario will be available in Lego form next year
Image: Lego
Lego’s next collection of Super Mario-themed sets includes Mario’s iconic Tanooki suit as a new “Power-Up Pack” launching on January 1st. The Tanooki Suit is just one of the new Super Mario Lego sets launching next year, which include the new 366-piece Master Your Adventure Maker Set, three new expansion sets, 10 collectible character packs, and a second Power-Up pack with a Penguin costume for the Italian plumber.
For those unfamiliar with the Mario sets Lego launched earlier this year, the idea is to build 2D-style levels that players can manually hop their Lego Mario figurine through from start pipe to goal flag. You get coins for walking the Mario figurine through the level, bopping it on top of enemies, or interacting with other...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lego Plastic construction toy
Ed Sheeran auctions off his personal items for charity
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published
Man Makes Amazing Pizza-Making Machine... From Lego
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:18Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources