Nintendo’s collaboration with Champion includes bright red Mario overalls

The Verge Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Nintendo’s collaboration with Champion includes bright red Mario overallsPhoto: Nintendo

Nintendo and Champion are attempting to turn Mario into a style icon with a new collaboration. As part of Super Mario’s 35th anniversary, the two companies have announced a limited edition capsule collection that mashes streetwear with the Mushroom Kingdom. The highlight is a pair of bright red overalls, but there’s also a tie-dye Toad shirt, T-shirts with classic Mario box art, and a Princess Peach hoodie.

Nintendo says the gear will go on sale starting on November 18th in the US, with prices ranging from $30 to $150. Certain pieces, like the overalls, will only be available in “super-limited” quantities.

The collaboration is the latest in a very Mario-themed year for Nintendo. To celebrate the franchise’s anniversary, the developer...
