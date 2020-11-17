iPhone 12 Diary: Night mode portraits with the LiDAR scanner are a game-changer Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 3 days ago )

I said yesterday that the differences I’m seeing in night shots, compared to my outgoing iPhone 11 Pro, are subtle. But there is one feature that is not only new to this year, but found only on the two Pro models: Night mode portraits. That’s something I wouldn’t get with the iPhone 12 mini.



A test on Friday night quickly revealed the main drawback to these: both photographer and subject have to keep very still. But I was impressed enough to want to experiment further, so last night I headed out into the darkness with a volunteer to see what night portrait results could be achieved with a little care…



more… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources iPhone 12: Night Mode Photography With Lidar Scanner Is a Step Toward the Future The differences in night photographs compared to the iPhone 11 Pro are subtle. But there is one feature that is new this year and found only on the two iPhone 12...

HNGN 7 hours ago





